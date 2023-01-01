Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bisque in
Carmel
/
Carmel
/
Bisque
Carmel restaurants that serve bisque
Matt the Miller's Tavern - Carmel -
11 W City Center Dr, Carmel
No reviews yet
Tomato Basil Bisque
$7.49
More about Matt the Miller's Tavern - Carmel -
101 Beer Kitchen - Carmel
1200 South Range Line Road, Carmel
No reviews yet
Roasted Tomato Bisque
$6.25
Parmesan Cheese & Parsley
More about 101 Beer Kitchen - Carmel
Browse other tasty dishes in Carmel
Chicken Tenders
Grits
Croissants
Grilled Steaks
Santa Fe Salad
Cake
Chicken Soup
Chocolate Cake
More near Carmel to explore
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
Fishers
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Noblesville
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Zionsville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Westfield
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Avon
No reviews yet
Fortville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Marion
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(381 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(426 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1008 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(430 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(337 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(965 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston