Buffalo chicken wraps in
Carmel
/
Carmel
/
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Carmel restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Fork + Ale House
350 Veterans Way, Carmel
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$13.00
More about Fork + Ale House
Prodigy Burger - 106th
4335 W 106th Street, Carmel
No reviews yet
WRAP BUFFALO CHICKEN
$13.45
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a sun-dried tomato wrap with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection
More about Prodigy Burger - 106th
