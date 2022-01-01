Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Carmel

Carmel restaurants
Carmel restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Fork + Ale House image

 

Fork + Ale House

350 Veterans Way, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
More about Fork + Ale House
Banner pic

 

Prodigy Burger - 106th

4335 W 106th Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
WRAP BUFFALO CHICKEN$13.45
Crispy fried buffalo chicken tenders served on a sun-dried tomato wrap with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and your dressing selection
More about Prodigy Burger - 106th

