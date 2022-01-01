Burritos in Carmel
Carmel restaurants that serve burritos
More about Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant - Carmel
Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant - Carmel
819 W Carmel Dr, Carmel
|Tipico Burritos
|$11.01
Two rolled ̨our tortillas filled with
beef tips and beans. Topped with
nacho cheese sauce and guacamole
salad.
|Texano Burrito
|$12.84
Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp.
Rice and beans, cheese sauce,
lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and
tomato.
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
12525 Old Meridian Street, Carmel
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.