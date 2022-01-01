Burritos in Carmel

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant - Carmel

819 W Carmel Dr, Carmel

Takeout
Tipico Burritos$11.01
Two rolled ̨our tortillas filled with
beef tips and beans. Topped with
nacho cheese sauce and guacamole
salad.
Texano Burrito$12.84
Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp.
Rice and beans, cheese sauce,
lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and
tomato.
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Just Love Coffee

12525 Old Meridian Street, Carmel

Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
