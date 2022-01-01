Cake in Carmel
More about Cafe Patachou
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
14390 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
More about Stacco House by Mammamia
ICE CREAM • GELATO
Stacco House by Mammamia
834 W Main St, Carmel
|Slice Chocolate Pate Cake
|$6.05
Layer of chocolate cake with dark chocolate mousse spread on top and a chocolate glaze with milk chocolate drizzle on top
|Whole Blackberry Ricotta Crumble Cake (Ready 24 hr pickup only)
|$36.00
Crumbly crust with a layer of smooth ricotta, then a layer of blackberry and topped with same delicious crumble
|Cannoli Cake (Ready In 48hr)pickup Only
|$90.00
This layered house made cake has an incredible burst of citrus, ricotta, mascarpone, cinnamon, and mini chocolate chips
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1438 West Main St., Carmel
|Side Strawberry Tall Cake
|$3.99
|24 Karat Cake Pancakes
|$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
|Strawberry Tall Cakes
|$11.49
Buttermilk cakes, fresh strawberries,
strawberry compote, whipped cream
and powdered sugar