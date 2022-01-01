Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Carmel

Carmel restaurants
Toast

Carmel restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

14390 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel

Avg 4.6 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$9.00
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

ICE CREAM • GELATO

Stacco House by Mammamia

834 W Main St, Carmel

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Slice Chocolate Pate Cake$6.05
Layer of chocolate cake with dark chocolate mousse spread on top and a chocolate glaze with milk chocolate drizzle on top
Whole Blackberry Ricotta Crumble Cake (Ready 24 hr pickup only)$36.00
Crumbly crust with a layer of smooth ricotta, then a layer of blackberry and topped with same delicious crumble
Cannoli Cake (Ready In 48hr)pickup Only$90.00
This layered house made cake has an incredible burst of citrus, ricotta, mascarpone, cinnamon, and mini chocolate chips
More about Stacco House by Mammamia
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1438 West Main St., Carmel

Avg 4.5 (4078 reviews)
Takeout
Side Strawberry Tall Cake$3.99
24 Karat Cake Pancakes$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Strawberry Tall Cakes$11.49
Buttermilk cakes, fresh strawberries,
strawberry compote, whipped cream
and powdered sugar
More about Wild Eggs

