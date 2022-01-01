Cheese pizza in Carmel
Carmel restaurants that serve cheese pizza
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Nippers Grill & Tap
1772 E 116th St, Carmel
|Personal Pan Cheese Pizza
|$6.99
ICE CREAM • GELATO
Stacco House by Mammamia
834 W Main St, Carmel
|Half Pizza with cheese
|$11.00
Roman style pizza with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
(Size 9 x 13)
|Whole Pizza with cheese
|$20.00
Roman style pizza with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
(Size 18 x 13)
Fork + Ale House
350 Veterans Way, Carmel
|Cheese Medium Pizza (CYO)
|$13.00
|Deluxe Cheese Medium Pizza
|$18.00
|Deluxe Cheese Individual Pizza
|$13.00