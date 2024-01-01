Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken nuggets in
Carmel
/
Carmel
/
Chicken Nuggets
Carmel restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
The Monk's - Carmel
13080 Grand Blvd, Carmel
No reviews yet
CHICKEN NUGGETS (8)
$8.00
deep-fried chicken meat that is breaded
More about The Monk's - Carmel
Nara Hibachi and Sushi - 14570 River Rd
14570 River Rd, Carmel
No reviews yet
Chicken Nuggets & Fries
$6.99
More about Nara Hibachi and Sushi - 14570 River Rd
