Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken rolls in
Carmel
/
Carmel
/
Chicken Rolls
Carmel restaurants that serve chicken rolls
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Nippers Grill & Tap
1772 E 116th St, Carmel
Avg 4.1
(314 reviews)
Egg Rolls Southwestern (chicken)
$8.95
More about Nippers Grill & Tap
The Monk's - Carmel
13080 Grand Blvd, Carmel
No reviews yet
CHICKEN ROLL
$11.00
More about The Monk's - Carmel
Browse other tasty dishes in Carmel
Pies
Steak Sandwiches
Cookies
Black Bean Burgers
Pretzels
Spaghetti
Chocolate Brownies
Pork Tenderloin
More near Carmel to explore
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Fishers
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Noblesville
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Zionsville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Westfield
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Avon
No reviews yet
Fortville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Marion
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(400 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(440 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1035 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(455 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston