Chimichangas in Carmel
Carmel restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant - Carmel
Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant - Carmel
819 W Carmel Dr, Carmel
|Soft or Fried Chimichanga
|$13.76
Two ̨our tortillas deep-fried and filled
with beef or chicken and refried
beans. Topped with lettuce,
tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese,
red sauce and guacamole.
|Shrimp Chimichanga
|$13.76
Two deep-fried ̨our tortillas filled
with shrimp and refried beans.
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour
cream, nacho cheese, red sauce and
guacamole
|King's Chimichanga
|$11.95
10- inch tortilla served with melted
cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes,
sour cream and guacamole. Choice
of beef or chicken and a choice of
rice and beans