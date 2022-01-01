Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Carmel
/
Carmel
/
Chips And Salsa
Carmel restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Upland Brewing - Carmel
820 East 116th Street, Carmel
No reviews yet
Chips and Salsa
$6.50
blue corn chips and housemade tomato-jalapeno salsa. Vegan and gluten-free.
More about Upland Brewing - Carmel
Fork + Ale House
350 Veterans Way, Carmel
No reviews yet
Chips And Salsa
$4.00
More about Fork + Ale House
Browse other tasty dishes in Carmel
Fish And Chips
Coconut Curry
Rigatoni
Chili
Tuna Sandwiches
Muffins
Corn Dogs
Burritos
More near Carmel to explore
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
Fishers
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Zionsville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Noblesville
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Westfield
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Avon
No reviews yet
Fortville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Marion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(286 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(837 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston