Croissants in Carmel

Carmel restaurants
Toast

Carmel restaurants that serve croissants

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

14390 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel

Avg 4.6 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$5.00
Croissant French Toast$13.00
Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, candied pecans side of fruit.
More about Cafe Patachou
Cafe Patachou

5790 E Main St., Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$5.00
Croissant French Toast$13.00
Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, candied pecans side of fruit.
More about Cafe Patachou
ICE CREAM • GELATO

Stacco House by Mammamia

834 W Main St, Carmel

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant$3.17
Golden brown, extra flaky, and soft on the inside
More about Stacco House by Mammamia
Manele Cafe

703 Veteran's Way, Suite 130, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad on Croissant$12.99
tomato, mixed greens, croissant
More about Manele Cafe

