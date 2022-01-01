Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Carmel

Carmel restaurants
Toast

Carmel restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

14390 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel

Avg 4.6 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad - 1lb$16.00
1 pound of Patachou Egg Salad. Eggs, Mayo, Sea Salt, Cracked Pepper.
Egg Salad Sandwich$14.00
Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.
1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich$9.00
Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

 

Cafe Patachou

5790 E Main St., Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad - 1lb$16.00
1 pound of Patachou Egg Salad. Eggs, Mayo, Sea Salt, Cracked Pepper.
Egg Salad Sandwich$14.00
Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.
1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich$9.00
Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1438 West Main St., Carmel

Avg 4.5 (4078 reviews)
Takeout
Pop's Popping Egg Salad$12.99
Award-winning house-made deviled egg salad, habagardil pickles, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato on toasted sourdough.
More about Wild Eggs

