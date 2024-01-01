Enchiladas in Carmel
Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant - Carmel
819 W Carmel Dr, Carmel
|Super Mi Hacienda Enchiladas
|$14.68
Five enchiladas, one cheese, one
chicken, one bean, one beef and one
shredded beef, topped with lettuce,
sour cream and rancho sauce.
|Mi Hacienda Enchiladas
|$12.84
Three enchiladas, one cheese, one
chicken, and one bean. Topped with
cheese and red sauce, lettuce,
guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes,
rice and beans on the side.
|De Mole Enchiladas
|$15.60
Three grilled chicken enchiladas with
rice, beans, guacamole salad on the
side with mole sauce.