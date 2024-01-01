Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Carmel

Carmel restaurants that serve enchiladas

Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant - Carmel

819 W Carmel Dr, Carmel

Super Mi Hacienda Enchiladas$14.68
Five enchiladas, one cheese, one
chicken, one bean, one beef and one
shredded beef, topped with lettuce,
sour cream and rancho sauce.
Mi Hacienda Enchiladas$12.84
Three enchiladas, one cheese, one
chicken, and one bean. Topped with
cheese and red sauce, lettuce,
guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes,
rice and beans on the side.
De Mole Enchiladas$15.60
Three grilled chicken enchiladas with
rice, beans, guacamole salad on the
side with mole sauce.
Agave Bar and Grill II - Fishers

31 East Main Street Suite 100, CARMEL

Kids Enchilada$7.00
