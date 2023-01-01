Fajitas in Carmel
Carmel restaurants that serve fajitas
Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant - Carmel
819 W Carmel Dr, Carmel
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$13.76
Shrimp marinated and grilled.
|CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$12.84
Tender slices of chicken marinated then grilled.
|Molcajete Fajitas
|$15.60
Steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, pork, mexican sausage, cactus, grilled
cheese jalapeño, grilled onions.
Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse
2430 E 146th Street, Carmel
|12" Fajita Pie
|$19.99