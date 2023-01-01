Fajitas in Carmel

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant - Carmel

819 W Carmel Dr, Carmel

Shrimp Fajitas$13.76
Shrimp marinated and grilled.
CHICKEN FAJITAS$12.84
Tender slices of chicken marinated then grilled.
Molcajete Fajitas$15.60
Steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, pork, mexican sausage, cactus, grilled
cheese jalapeño, grilled onions.
Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse

2430 E 146th Street, Carmel

12" Fajita Pie$19.99
Garden Table - Carmel

350 Monon Boulevard, Carmel

Fajita Bowl$14.50
Marinated beef, bell peppers, jalapeño, charred onion, redskin potatoes, scrambled eggs, avocado, tomatillo salsa, corn tortilla chips.
