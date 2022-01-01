Fish and chips in Carmel

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Upland Brewing - Carmel image

 

Upland Brewing - Carmel

820 East 116th Street, Carmel

Fish and Chips$14.50
1/2 lb. beer-battered cod and housemade tartar sauce. Recommended with brewery fries.
Kids Fish & Chips$6.50
batter cod with homemade tartar sauce
served with fries or fresh fruit
Fork + Ale House image

 

Fork + Ale House

350 Veterans Way, Carmel

Fish + Chips$16.00
Prodigy Burger and Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger Bar

14490 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel

Avg 4.2 (1816 reviews)
Fish & Chips (2)$13.95
Hand-dipped Beer battered cod with salt & vinegar fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce garnished with lemon wedges
Fish & Chips (3)$16.95
Banner pic

 

Prodigy Burger - 106th

4335 W 106th Street, Carmel

Kids Fish & Chips$5.00
One portion of deep-fried cod served
with french fries and a wedge of lemon
Fish & Chips (2)$13.95
Hand-dipped Beer battered cod with salt & vinegar fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce garnished with lemon wedges
Fish & Chips (3)$16.95
