Fish and chips in Carmel
Carmel restaurants that serve fish and chips
Upland Brewing - Carmel
820 East 116th Street, Carmel
|Fish and Chips
|$14.50
1/2 lb. beer-battered cod and housemade tartar sauce. Recommended with brewery fries.
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$6.50
batter cod with homemade tartar sauce
served with fries or fresh fruit
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prodigy Burger Bar
14490 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel
|Fish & Chips (2)
|$13.95
Hand-dipped Beer battered cod with salt & vinegar fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce garnished with lemon wedges
|Fish & Chips (3)
|$16.95
Prodigy Burger - 106th
4335 W 106th Street, Carmel
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$5.00
One portion of deep-fried cod served
with french fries and a wedge of lemon
