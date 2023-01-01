Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Carmel

Carmel restaurants
Carmel restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant - Carmel

819 W Carmel Dr, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak or Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese steak or grilled chicken. Choice of rice, beans or salad.
Steak or Grilled Chicken Chimichanga$11.99
Two deep-fried ̨our tortillas filled
with steak or grilled chicken and
refried beans. Topped with lettuce,
tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese,
red sauce and guacamole.
Grilled Chicken or Steak Quesadilla$0.00
More about Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant - Carmel
Banner pic

 

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Carmel - MCL Carmel

1390 Keystone Way East Drive, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chopped Steak$6.39
Handmade chopped steak simply seasoned with salt and pepper and grilled on an open flame.
More about MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Carmel - MCL Carmel

