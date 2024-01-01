Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian salad in Carmel

Carmel restaurants
Carmel restaurants that serve italian salad

Fork + Ale House image

 

Fork + Ale House

350 Veterans Way, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Italian Salad$17.00
More about Fork + Ale House
Caffe Buondi image

 

Caffe Buondi

11529 Springmill Rd, Carmel

Avg 4.6 (431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Chopped Salad$14.95
Nueske Ham, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Spinach, Romaine, Fresh Mozzarella, Peppers, Olives, Red Onion, Artichokes, Italian Dressing.
More about Caffe Buondi

