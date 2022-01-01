Key lime pies in Carmel
ICE CREAM • GELATO
Stacco House by Mammamia - 834 W Main St
834 W Main St, Carmel
|Whole Key Lime Pie (Ready in 24hr pickup only)
|$38.00
Our secret mouth watering recipe. A home made key lime pie that is made with key limes and a special buttery crisp crust. The perfect balance of tart and sweet.
|Slice Key Lime Pie
|$6.05
