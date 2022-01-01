Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Carmel

Carmel restaurants
Carmel restaurants that serve key lime pies

ICE CREAM • GELATO

Stacco House by Mammamia - 834 W Main St

834 W Main St, Carmel

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Key Lime Pie (Ready in 24hr pickup only)$38.00
Our secret mouth watering recipe. A home made key lime pie that is made with key limes and a special buttery crisp crust. The perfect balance of tart and sweet.
Slice Key Lime Pie$6.05
Our secret mouth watering recipe. A home made key lime pie that is made with key limes and a special buttery crisp crust. The perfect balance of tart and sweet.
101 Beer Kitchen - Carmel

1200 South Range Line Road, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$6.95
Key Lime Custard, Whipped Cream, Graham Cracker Crust & Mint
