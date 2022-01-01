Mac and cheese in Carmel
Carmel restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Upland Brewing - Carmel
820 East 116th Street, Carmel
|Wit Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prodigy Burger and Bar
14490 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$4.00