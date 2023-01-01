Mahi mahi in Carmel
Carmel restaurants that serve mahi mahi
101 Beer Kitchen - Carmel
1200 South Range Line Road, Carmel
|Seared Black Garlic Mahi Mahi
|$23.95
Brown Butter Sautéed Gnocchi tossed w/ Spinach, Shallots, Roasted Crimini Mushrooms & Red Pepper Tomato Sauce
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Carmel
210 W. Main Street, Carmel
|Grilled Mahi Mahi Sandwich
|$22.50
Customers still come to Bub's and only order the Mahi! 8oz grilled over flame served on our house made garlic, herb focaccia bread with a side of our house made peach, mango salsa. Soooo good!
|Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich
|$22.95
The famous Mahi Mahi sandwich but seasoned perfectly with Cajun seasoning, grilled over flame and served on our house made garlic, herb focaccia bread with a side of our house made peach, mango salsa.