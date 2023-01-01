Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Carmel

Carmel restaurants
Carmel restaurants that serve mahi mahi

101 Beer Kitchen - Carmel

1200 South Range Line Road, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared Black Garlic Mahi Mahi$23.95
Brown Butter Sautéed Gnocchi tossed w/ Spinach, Shallots, Roasted Crimini Mushrooms & Red Pepper Tomato Sauce
More about 101 Beer Kitchen - Carmel
Item pic

 

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Carmel

210 W. Main Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Mahi Mahi Sandwich$22.50
Customers still come to Bub's and only order the Mahi! 8oz grilled over flame served on our house made garlic, herb focaccia bread with a side of our house made peach, mango salsa. Soooo good!
Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich$22.95
The famous Mahi Mahi sandwich but seasoned perfectly with Cajun seasoning, grilled over flame and served on our house made garlic, herb focaccia bread with a side of our house made peach, mango salsa.
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Carmel

