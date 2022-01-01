Pancakes in Carmel
Carmel restaurants that serve pancakes
Wild Eggs
1438 West Main St., Carmel
|Side Pancake
|$3.99
|Side of 2 Pancakes S/P
|$7.99
|24 Karat Cake Pancakes
|$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Manele Cafe
703 Veteran's Way, Suite 130, Carmel
|Macadamia Nut Pancakes
|$13.99
Three house-made buttermilk
pancakes, toasted macadamia nuts, whipped cream, lilikoi
syrup, side of seasonal fruit
|Kids Pancakes
|$7.00
Two buttermilk pancakes, whipped cream, lilikoi syrup and a side of fresh fruit. Choice of beverage.