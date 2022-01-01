Pies in Carmel
Carmel restaurants that serve pies
More about Stacco House by Mammamia
ICE CREAM • GELATO
Stacco House by Mammamia
834 W Main St, Carmel
|Whole Key Lime Pie (Ready in 24hr pickup only)
|$38.00
Our secret mouth watering recipe. A home made key lime pie that is made with key limes and a special buttery crisp crust. The perfect balance of tart and sweet.
|Slice Key Lime Pie
|$6.05
Our secret mouth watering recipe. A home made key lime pie that is made with key limes and a special buttery crisp crust. The perfect balance of tart and sweet.
More about Manele Cafe
Manele Cafe
703 Veteran's Way, Suite 130, Carmel
|Sugar Cream Pie
|$7.99
chef sarah’s signature family recipe
More about Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse
Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse
2430 E 146th Street, Carmel
|12" CTOWN #14 Pie
|$16.99
A Tavern Style Pizza Topped with Old World Pepperoni and Cupping Italian Sausage. Garnished with Doctor Dust. Served with Pizza Butter.
|12" Westfield #1 Pie
|$18.99
|12" WHITE PIE
|$17.99
Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, Ricotta, Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Topped with Mike's Hot Honey, Aged Balsamic Drizzle, and Fresh Basil.