Pies in Carmel

Carmel restaurants
Carmel restaurants that serve pies

ICE CREAM • GELATO

Stacco House by Mammamia

834 W Main St, Carmel

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Key Lime Pie (Ready in 24hr pickup only)$38.00
Our secret mouth watering recipe. A home made key lime pie that is made with key limes and a special buttery crisp crust. The perfect balance of tart and sweet.
Slice Key Lime Pie$6.05
Our secret mouth watering recipe. A home made key lime pie that is made with key limes and a special buttery crisp crust. The perfect balance of tart and sweet.
More about Stacco House by Mammamia
Manele Cafe

703 Veteran's Way, Suite 130, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sugar Cream Pie$7.99
chef sarah’s signature family recipe
More about Manele Cafe
Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse

2430 E 146th Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" CTOWN #14 Pie$16.99
A Tavern Style Pizza Topped with Old World Pepperoni and Cupping Italian Sausage. Garnished with Doctor Dust. Served with Pizza Butter.
12" Westfield #1 Pie$18.99
12" WHITE PIE$17.99
Fresh Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Fontina, Ricotta, Garlic Olive Oil Glaze, Topped with Mike's Hot Honey, Aged Balsamic Drizzle, and Fresh Basil.
More about Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream

210 W. Main Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Pie w/ Ice Cream$6.50
A large slice of apple pie made at Bub’s Cafe served warm with ice cream!
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream

