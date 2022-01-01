Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Carmel

Carmel restaurants
Carmel restaurants that serve quesadillas

Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant - Carmel

819 W Carmel Dr, Carmel

TakeoutFast Pay
Steak or Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese steak or grilled chicken. Choice of rice & beans or salad.
Big Mi Hacienda Quesadilla$11.93
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese,
cooked green peppers, onions and
tomatoes. Choice of grilled chicken or
beef.
Grilled Chicken or Steak Quesadilla
Fork + Ale House

350 Veterans Way, Carmel

Takeout
Quesadilla$13.00
