Rice bowls in Carmel

Carmel restaurants
Carmel restaurants that serve rice bowls

Nippers Grill & Tap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Nippers Grill & Tap

1772 E 116th St, Carmel

Avg 4.1 (314 reviews)
Takeout
BYO (build your own) Rice Bowl$9.99
More about Nippers Grill & Tap
Garlic Butter Shrimp Rice Bowl image

 

Manele Cafe

703 Veteran's Way, Suite 130, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kalua Pork Rice Bowl$14.99
jasmine or cauliflower rice, pickled cucumber, roasted sweet potato, pickled vegetables, yum yum sauce
Garlic Butter Shrimp Rice Bowl$15.99
jasmine or cauliflower rice, sesame carrot ginger purée, pickled cucumber, pineapple, scallion, local kimchi, Polynesian slaw
Vegan Rice Bowl$13.99
jasmine or cauliflower rice, sesame carrot ginger purée, garlic kale, pickled red onions, roasted sweet potato, cremini mushroom, sprouts, island poke sauce
More about Manele Cafe

