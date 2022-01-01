Rice bowls in Carmel
Carmel restaurants that serve rice bowls
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Nippers Grill & Tap
1772 E 116th St, Carmel
|BYO (build your own) Rice Bowl
|$9.99
Manele Cafe
703 Veteran's Way, Suite 130, Carmel
|Kalua Pork Rice Bowl
|$14.99
jasmine or cauliflower rice, pickled cucumber, roasted sweet potato, pickled vegetables, yum yum sauce
|Garlic Butter Shrimp Rice Bowl
|$15.99
jasmine or cauliflower rice, sesame carrot ginger purée, pickled cucumber, pineapple, scallion, local kimchi, Polynesian slaw
|Vegan Rice Bowl
|$13.99
jasmine or cauliflower rice, sesame carrot ginger purée, garlic kale, pickled red onions, roasted sweet potato, cremini mushroom, sprouts, island poke sauce