Spaghetti in Carmel

Stacco House by Mammamia - 834 W Main St
834 W Main St, Carmel
|Sole Sardo - Black Squid Ink Spaghetti
|$6.68
100% DA GRANO SARDO
1.1 lb
500 g
Durium wheat semoline pasta
|Paone Spaghetti
|$6.87
Weight: 500g(1.1lb)
Ingredients: Durum Wheat, Semolina
Contains: Wheat
|Spaghetti Fresh Pre-Order (48hr) Pasta by the Pound
|$5.99
Spaghetti is a long, thin, solid, cylindrical noodle pasta. It is a staple food of traditional Italian cuisine.