Spaghetti in Carmel

Carmel restaurants
Carmel restaurants that serve spaghetti

ICE CREAM • GELATO

Stacco House by Mammamia - 834 W Main St

834 W Main St, Carmel

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sole Sardo - Black Squid Ink Spaghetti$6.68
100% DA GRANO SARDO
1.1 lb
500 g
Durium wheat semoline pasta
Paone Spaghetti$6.87
Weight: 500g(1.1lb)
Ingredients: Durum Wheat, Semolina
Contains: Wheat
Spaghetti Fresh Pre-Order (48hr) Pasta by the Pound$5.99
Spaghetti is a long, thin, solid, cylindrical noodle pasta. It is a staple food of traditional Italian cuisine.
MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Carmel - MCL Carmel

1390 Keystone Way East Drive, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti with Meat Ragu$6.69
