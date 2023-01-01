Steak burgers in Carmel

Bub's Steak and Egg Settle for Less Ugly Burger is a quarter pound after cooked! 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning then is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Your choice of cheese, bacon and an over easy egg on top! Let the yolk drip down your arms! AND we bake our own buns every morning!

