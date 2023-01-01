Steak burgers in Carmel
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Carmel
210 W. Main Street, Carmel
|Elk Steak & Egg Not So Ugly Burger
|$22.75
Bub's Steak & Egg Not So Ugly Elk Burger is a half pound after cooked! 100% ground elk from New Zealand which is hand-pattied every morning then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Your choice of cheese, topped with bacon and an over easy egg. Let the yolk drip down your arms! AND we bake our own buns every morning!
|Steak & Egg Settle for Less Burger
|$11.50
Bub's Steak and Egg Settle for Less Ugly Burger is a quarter pound after cooked! 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning then is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Your choice of cheese, bacon and an over easy egg on top! Let the yolk drip down your arms! AND we bake our own buns every morning!
|Steak & Egg Not So Ugly Burger
|$19.25
Bub's Steak and Egg Not So Ugly Burger is a HALF POUND after cooked! 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! Perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Your choice of cheese, bacon and an egg over easy. Let the yolk drip down your arms! AND we bake our own buns every morning!
Prodigy Burger and Bar
14490 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel
|STEAK BURGER
|$17.95
A-1 steak sauce, sautéed mushrooms
and onions, served with provolone
cheese and a creamy horseradish