Tacos in Carmel

Carmel restaurants that serve tacos

Upland Brewing - Carmel

820 East 116th Street, Carmel

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Glazed Duck Tacos$22.00
crispy duck legs glazed in chili honey
Guajillo Pork Tacos$15.00
slow smoked pork, guajillo sauce, corn, poblano peppers
Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant - Carmel

819 W Carmel Dr, Carmel

TakeoutFast Pay
Fish taco (pescado)
Chicken Taco
shredded chicken, lettuce and shredded cheese
street Tacos$10.99
Comes with corn tortillas, rice,
beans, onions, cilantro.
Optional: You can mix them, one of each meat.
Fork + Ale House

350 Veterans Way, Carmel

Takeout
Tacos$16.00
FRENCH FRIES

Sahm's Ale House Carmel

12819 E New Market St, Carmel

Avg 4.2 (384 reviews)
Takeout
~Street Tacos$11.99
Corn or flour tortillas, avocado, diced onion, chopped cilantro, lime, salsa verde. Served with side of chips & salsa.
Steak $13.99 • Chicken $11.99
Impossible Beef $13.99
