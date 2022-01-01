Tacos in Carmel
Carmel restaurants that serve tacos
More about Upland Brewing - Carmel
Upland Brewing - Carmel
820 East 116th Street, Carmel
|Chili Glazed Duck Tacos
|$22.00
crispy duck legs glazed in chili honey
|Guajillo Pork Tacos
|$15.00
slow smoked pork, guajillo sauce, corn, poblano peppers
More about Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant - Carmel
Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant - Carmel
819 W Carmel Dr, Carmel
|Fish taco (pescado)
|Chicken Taco
shredded chicken, lettuce and shredded cheese
|street Tacos
|$10.99
Comes with corn tortillas, rice,
beans, onions, cilantro.
Optional: You can mix them, one of each meat.