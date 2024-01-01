Thai salad in Carmel
Upland Carmel
820 East 116th Street, Carmel
|Thai Tofu Salad
|$14.00
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
Upland Brewing - Clay Terrace - 14490 Clay Terrace Boulevard
14490 Clay Terrace Boulevard, Carmel
