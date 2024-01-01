Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu salad in Carmel

Go
Carmel restaurants
Toast

Carmel restaurants that serve tofu salad

Item pic

 

Upland Carmel

820 East 116th Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tofu Salad$14.00
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
More about Upland Carmel
Item pic

 

Upland Brewing - Clay Terrace - 14490 Clay Terrace Boulevard

14490 Clay Terrace Boulevard, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tofu Salad$14.00
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
More about Upland Brewing - Clay Terrace - 14490 Clay Terrace Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Carmel

Cheeseburgers

Coleslaw

Mac And Cheese

Pork Belly

Cake

Muffins

Waffles

Caprese Paninis

Map

More near Carmel to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (20 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (509 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (552 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1251 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (570 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (397 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1174 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston