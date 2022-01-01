Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Carmel

Go
Carmel restaurants
Toast

Carmel restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

14390 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel

Avg 4.6 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad - 1lb$17.00
1 pound of Patachou Tuna Salad. Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon.
Tuna Salad Sandwich$15.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

 

Cafe Patachou

5790 E Main St., Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad - 1lb$17.00
1 pound of Patachou Tuna Salad. Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon.
Tuna Salad Sandwich$15.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Fork + Ale House image

 

Fork + Ale House

350 Veterans Way, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Salad$16.00
More about Fork + Ale House

Browse other tasty dishes in Carmel

Chicken Rice Soup

Tuna Sandwiches

Pudding

Croissants

Tortas

Chicken Curry

Cannolis

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Carmel to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston