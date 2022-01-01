Turkey clubs in Carmel
Carmel restaurants that serve turkey clubs
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
14390 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel
|1/2 Turkey Club
|$10.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
|Turkey Club
|$16.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
Upland Brewing - Carmel
820 East 116th Street, Carmel
|Turkey & Guac Sandwich
|$14.50
house smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, fresh guacamole, apple wood-peppered bacon, with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a rustic baguette