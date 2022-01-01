Turkey clubs in Carmel

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carmel restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

14390 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel

Avg 4.6 (932 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Turkey Club$10.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
Turkey Club$16.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou
Upland Brewing - Carmel image

 

Upland Brewing - Carmel

820 East 116th Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey & Guac Sandwich$14.50
house smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, fresh guacamole, apple wood-peppered bacon, with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a rustic baguette
More about Upland Brewing - Carmel
Item pic

 

Cafe Patachou

5790 E Main St., Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Turkey Club$10.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
Turkey Club$16.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Patachou

