Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Carmel
/
Carmel
/
Cheese Fries
Carmel restaurants that serve cheese fries
The Carmel Diner & Restaurant
63 gleneida ave, Carmel
No reviews yet
Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries
$7.99
More about The Carmel Diner & Restaurant
Carmel Brick Oven Pizza
520 NY-52, Carmel
No reviews yet
Cheese Burger and Fries
$12.00
More about Carmel Brick Oven Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Carmel
Chicken Noodles
Chicken Soup
Philly Cheesesteaks
Noodle Soup
Chicken Noodle Soup
More near Carmel to explore
Danbury
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Mount Kisco
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Bethel
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(9 restaurants)
Yorktown Heights
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Brewster
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1865 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(352 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(628 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(316 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston