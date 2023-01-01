Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Carmel

Carmel restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Carmel Diner image

 

The Carmel Diner & Restaurant

63 gleneida ave, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Philly Chicken Sandwich$13.49
More about The Carmel Diner & Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

THAT GREEK PLACE

3 Fair Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken yeero Sandwich$9.50
Hand-stacked, slow-roasted, thinly sliced chicken marinated with Greek seasoning.
Chicken souvlaki Sandwich$9.50
Whole pieces of chicken on a skewer lightly marinates in extra virgin olive oil, fresh herbs, and oregano, grilled to perfection.
More about THAT GREEK PLACE

