Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Eggplant parm in
Carmel
/
Carmel
/
Eggplant Parm
Carmel restaurants that serve eggplant parm
The Carmel Diner & Restaurant
63 gleneida ave, Carmel
No reviews yet
Eggplant Parmigiana
$17.99
More about The Carmel Diner & Restaurant
Carmel Brick Oven Pizza
520 NY-52, Carmel
No reviews yet
Eggplant Parm Hero
$8.00
More about Carmel Brick Oven Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Carmel
Rice Pudding
Cheese Fries
Chicken Noodle Soup
Pudding
Philly Cheesesteaks
Ravioli
Chicken Soup
Mozzarella Sticks
More near Carmel to explore
Danbury
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Mount Kisco
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Bethel
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Yorktown Heights
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Brewster
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1835 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(345 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(616 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(148 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(603 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston