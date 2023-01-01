Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Carmel

Carmel restaurants
Carmel restaurants that serve tacos

The Carmel Diner image

 

The Carmel Diner & Restaurant

63 gleneida ave, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$14.99
More about The Carmel Diner & Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

The Hangout Cafe

184 NY-52 unit 17 D, Carmel

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Street Tacos$13.00
Corn tortillas with a choice of chicken or steak. Pico de gallo, avocado cream sauce and mango salsa.
More about The Hangout Cafe

