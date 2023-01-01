Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tacos in
Carmel
/
Carmel
/
Tacos
Carmel restaurants that serve tacos
The Carmel Diner & Restaurant
63 gleneida ave, Carmel
No reviews yet
Taco Salad
$14.99
More about The Carmel Diner & Restaurant
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
The Hangout Cafe
184 NY-52 unit 17 D, Carmel
Avg 4.5
(10 reviews)
Street Tacos
$13.00
Corn tortillas with a choice of chicken or steak. Pico de gallo, avocado cream sauce and mango salsa.
More about The Hangout Cafe
