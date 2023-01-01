Walnut salad in Carmel

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carmel restaurants that serve walnut salad

The Carmel Diner image

 

The Carmel Diner & Restaurant

63 gleneida ave, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Walnut Chicken Salad$16.99
More about The Carmel Diner & Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

THAT GREEK PLACE

3 Fair Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salad Of the Day/Beet Salad With Yogurt and Walnuts$6.99
More about THAT GREEK PLACE

