Walnut salad in
Carmel
/
Carmel
/
Walnut Salad
Carmel restaurants that serve walnut salad
The Carmel Diner & Restaurant
63 gleneida ave, Carmel
No reviews yet
Walnut Chicken Salad
$16.99
More about The Carmel Diner & Restaurant
THAT GREEK PLACE
3 Fair Street, Carmel
No reviews yet
Salad Of the Day/Beet Salad With Yogurt and Walnuts
$6.99
More about THAT GREEK PLACE
