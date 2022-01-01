Go
Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar

A lively Italian cafe featuring gourmet desserts, gelato, sorbetto, coffees, sandwiches, and full bar.

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

198 E Bay St • $

Avg 4.3 (1398 reviews)

Popular Items

Key Lime Pie$10.00
Key lime pie with graham cracker crust.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten.
Coconut Raspberry Cake$15.00
A vanilla coconut cake layered with raspberry jam and frosted with a coconut cream cheese frosting. Contains eggs, gluten, dairy, coconut.
Choc Peanutbutter Cake$15.00
Chocolate Brownie/Chocolate Cake - Peanut Butter / Honey Filling.
Contains gluten, peanuts, dairy, and eggs
Apple Crumble Cheesecake$12.00
New York style cheesecake with spiced apples and an oat crumble topping, caramel drizzle.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten
Carrot Cake$15.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting finished with candied pecans.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.
Cannoli$5.00
Ricotta cheese cannoli, chocolate chips, and powdered sugar.
Contains dairy, gluten.
Cannoli Cake$15.00
Vanilla and chocolate cake with cannoli cream filling and frosting.
Contains dairy and gluten.
Sicilian Pizza Slice$5.00
House-made Focaccia Crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Red Velvet Cake$15.00
Red velvet cake with cream cheese icing.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten.
Fudge Cake$15.00
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate ganache, dark chocolate frosting
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Cash-Only
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

198 E Bay St

Charleston SC

Sunday10:40 am - 2:59 am
Monday10:40 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday10:40 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday10:40 am - 2:59 am
Thursday10:40 am - 2:59 am
Friday10:40 am - 2:59 am
Saturday10:40 am - 2:59 am
Neighborhood Map

