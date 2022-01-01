Carmello's
Carmello's focuses on elevating traditional Portuguese & Italian dishes by offering a taste of the classic favorites and a view of the contemporary flavors of the season.
GRILL
9108 Center St • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9108 Center St
Manassas VA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Doug's Deli
Handcrafted Sandwiches and Local Craft Beer. Available for lunch and dinner.
Everything is "good to go" for pickup or delivery.
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
Come in and enjoy!
The Battle Street Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!