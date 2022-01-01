Go
Toast

Carmello's

Carmello's focuses on elevating traditional Portuguese & Italian dishes by offering a taste of the classic favorites and a view of the contemporary flavors of the season.

GRILL

9108 Center St • $$$

Avg 4.3 (545 reviews)

Popular Items

Carneiro Assado$35.00
Rack of Lamb, Bread Crumbs, Pistachios, Parsley, Mint, Rosemary, Thyme, Dijon Mustard, Olive Oil, Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes, Chianti Demi-Glace, Broccoli
Paelha Valenciana$38.00
Red Peppers, Peas, Mussels, Shrimp, Scallops, Chicken, Chouriço, Calamari, Saffron Rice
Italian Tiramisu$8.75
Ricotta Arancina$13.00
Risotto, Saffron, Lemon Zest, Parmesan, Ricotta, Breadcrumbs, Flour, Eggs
NY Style Cheesecake$9.25
All-Inclusive Dinner$60.00
Seasonal Fruit Platter$14.00
Insalata Alla Carmello's$9.75
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Anchovies, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Crostini
Chopped House Salad$8.75
Corn, Tomatoes, Pancetta, Cheddar, Crispy Onions, Buttermilk Ranch
Vieras Entree$35.00
Shrimp, Scallops, Artichokes, White Wine Garlic Sauce, Tomato Rice
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

9108 Center St

Manassas VA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Doug's Deli

No reviews yet

Handcrafted Sandwiches and Local Craft Beer. Available for lunch and dinner.
Everything is "good to go" for pickup or delivery.

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Battle Street Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston