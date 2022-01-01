Go
Toast

Carmelo's Coat of Arms

An intimate casual restaurant crafting food that embraces the soul and excites the palate.

425 Center Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (931 reviews)

Popular Items

linguini Seafood$26.00
Super lump crab, rock shrimp, Calabrian chili, cream
Kale Caesar$11.00
baby kale - caesar vinaigrette, lemon/garlic breadcrumbs
Double Cheeseburger$15.00
Carmelo's Signature blend of chuck & brisket ground in-house. Griddled not grilled with American cheese, house pickle, red onion, super special sauce & green leaf lettuce. Big Marty's sesame seed bun.
Mafalda Cacio e Pepe$19.00
Parmigiano Reggiano & cracked black pepper sauce.
Olive Oil Cake$10.00
pistachio, blood orange, whip cream
Meatballs$16.00
veal/pork, tomato sauce, homemade ricotta
Carmelo Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, gorgonzola cheese, yam sticks, rosemary/balsamic vinaigrette
Rigatoni Pork Sugo$25.00
slow cooked veal, pork and guanciale
Calamari Salad$16.00
mixed greens, smoked peanuts, chili - lime vinaigrette
Lumache alla Vodka$21.00
Vodka, garlic, onion, parmesan cheese in a tomato/cream sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

425 Center Street

Lewiston NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Battle Flag Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Pronto & Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

G4 - The Griffon House

No reviews yet

We are a true gastropub, offering unique, creative, and fresh dishes. If you're looking for a typical "neighborhood grill" type of place, keep looking. Our food is thoughtful, original, and cooked to order with love!

gather. American Eatery

No reviews yet

American Eatery.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston