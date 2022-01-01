Go
Carmel's Bistro Giovanni

"The essence of Carmel"

San Carlos 5th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mamma Mia$27.00
Bistro style meatballs marinated in Mediterranean spices over rigatoni
Chicken Marsala$29.00
With marsala & mushrooms, garlic mashed potato & vegetables
Insalatina Vergine$10.00
Mixed greens with Blue Cheese, dried cranberries, almonds & raspberry vinaigrette
Garlic Bread$8.00
Ciabatta bread with homemade garlic butter & parmesan with a side of marinera
Margarita Flatbread$18.00
A Classic! Vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil
Lasagna$29.00
Fresh pasta layered with ground Italian sausage, marinara, light béchamel, ricotta & parmesan cheese
Cannelloni$29.00
Homemade pasta stuffed with ground beef, light ricotta & spinach with marinara sauce & béchamel
Artichoke$15.00
Charbroiled with garlic lemon aioli
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine, dressing, croutons & fresh parmesan
Bolognese$27.00
Ground beef with a homemade sauce over fettuccine
Location

San Carlos 5th Ave

Carmel CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
