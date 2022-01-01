Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas
Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas! Currently Open 10-4 Tuesday-Saturday with limited seating inside and outside. 850-542-4334
407 SOUTH PALAFOX ST STE B
Popular Items
Location
407 SOUTH PALAFOX ST STE B
PENSACOLA FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dog House
Come in and enjoy!
Fosko Coffee Barre
COFFEE, CREPES, COCKTAILS, & MORE
At Fosko, we consider ourselves the pride of Palafox. Located in the heart of downtown Pensacola, Fosko is the premiere place to satisfy your cravings. We serve fresh brewed coffee from our advanced Seraphim pour over system. Our variety of handcrafted lattes and espresso drinks are made on beautiful, classic, Elektra Belle Epoque espresso machines. We serve different kinds of house made cold brew, including our own nitro cold brew on tap. Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in our cold blended frappes, while those looking to shape up can try one of our famous FIT frappes with caffeine, protein, and less than a gram of sugar. We also offer a selection of hot chocolates, teas, and smoothies for non-coffee drinkers.
Champs Nashville Hot Chicken
Bringing the good ol' southern Nashville hot flavor to the beach!
Ruby Slipper Cafe
The original Ruby Slipper Cafe opened in May 2008 in Mid-City New Orleans. Our founders were driven by a deep desire to help revitalize their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
We were founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2008. We have grown to six locations in New Orleans in addition to Metairie, La; Baton Rouge, La; Mobile, Al; Orange Beach, Al & Pensacola, Fl.