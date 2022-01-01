Go
Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas

Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas! Currently Open 10-4 Tuesday-Saturday with limited seating inside and outside. 850-542-4334

407 SOUTH PALAFOX ST STE B

Popular Items

SOUP OF THE DAY (GF)
CREAMY CARROT SOUP with GINGER & ORANGE (GF) chopped pistachios, dried cranberries & chives
(contains chicken stock & dairy)
Chicken Tikka Masala Plate (GF)$14.00
Tender chicken breast cooked with Indian spices, tomatoes & cream served over basmati rice with cucumber-mint raita.
Spanish Crab Melt$18.00
local jumbo lump crab, chorizo sausage, Manchego cheese, lemon, saffron, arugula
Kale Salad (GF)$9.00
Organic green kale, honey white balsamic dressing, candied walnuts & 3 types of fresh seasonal fruit or berries.
Chicken Salad Plate (GF)$14.00
Chicken salad with celery, golden raisins, light mayo, basil & almonds served over mixed greens, honey white balsamic dressing, cucumbers, strawberries, red grapes & GF crackers
Stracotto Beef Sandwich$15.00
Beef chuck slow cooked with red wine, onions, garlic, porcini mushrooms, thyme, rosemary on ciabatta with whole milk mozzarella, arugula & roasted yellow tomatoes.
Carmen's Soda Bread$7.00
Fresh rosemary, dried cranberries, sweet butter. Baked in house daily!
Thai Crab Chowder (GF)
local jumbo lump crab, coconut milk, ginger, sweet peppers, potatoes, carrots, sugar snaps & fresh herbs (A bit Spicy!)
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Chicken salad with celery, golden raisins, light mayo, basil & almonds on ciabatta
Cranberry Orange Iced Tea$3.00
Location

407 SOUTH PALAFOX ST STE B

PENSACOLA FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
