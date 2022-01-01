Go
Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food

The Best Mexican Food Caters to you! Our Catering Packages will make ordering your Next Day Catering a breeze.

8433 N. Black Canyon Highway

Popular Items

Southwestern Avocado Salad - Serves 10$25.00
Carmen's Southwestern Avocado Salad is made with mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, diced avocado, and served with ranch dressing.
6 Foot-Long Churros$12.00
Carmen’s churros are like a trip to the carnival. This unforgettable pastry is fried until golden brown and delicious. Then dusted with a blend of cinnamon and pure cane sugar.
Crunchy Taco Platter - Serves 10$64.00
Carmen’s Taco Platters treat you to 20 full-size tacos made the authentic way. Spiced to perfection and topped exactly the way you like them; our tacos are sure to please. House-prepared tortillas are pan-fried and folded around rich, flavorful fillings, providing just the right amount of craveable crunch. Grated cheese, garden-fresh lettuce, and ripe diced tomatoes are included.
Dozen Foot-Long Churros w/ Dipping Sauce$24.00
Carmen’s churros are like a trip to the carnival. This unforgettable pastry is fried until golden brown and delicious. Then dusted with a blend of cinnamon and pure cane sugar.
Crunchy Taco Box$11.99
Each box 2 Crunchy Tacos with the filling of your choice. Served with Rice, Beans, and our House Made Salsa.
Build Your Own Taco Bar w Guac - 2 Protein$11.99
Everything you need to make your own Street Tacos, including your choices of 2 Proteins & tortillas, red salsa, cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo (mild fresh salsa), and guacamole, and fresh-cut lime. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. **This is a 'Per Person' item. Please adjust the quantity of this item to reflect the headcount of your party**
Salsa - Serves 6$4.99
A special blend of savory spices, and fresh herbs bring out the best in the garden-ripe tomatoes that go into each and every batch. A must-have with chips and just fantastic with entrees, our salsa is infused with bright, fresh flavors that make it a customer favorite.
Build Your Own Taco Bar w Guac - 3 Protein$12.99
Everything you need to make your own Street Tacos, including your choices of 3 Proteins & tortillas, red salsa, cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo (mild fresh salsa), and guacamole, and fresh-cut lime. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. **This is a 'Per Person' item. Please adjust the quantity of this item to reflect the headcount of your party**
Carmen's Tortilla Chips - Serves 6$4.99
Location

8433 N. Black Canyon Highway

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
