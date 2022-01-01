Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food

Carmen’s Taco Platters treat you to 20 full-size tacos made the authentic way. Spiced to perfection and topped exactly the way you like them; our tacos are sure to please. House-prepared tortillas are pan-fried and folded around rich, flavorful fillings, providing just the right amount of craveable crunch. Grated cheese, garden-fresh lettuce, and ripe diced tomatoes are included.

