Ceviche in Carmichael
Carmichael restaurants that serve ceviche
SEAFOOD
El Papagayo
5804 Marconi Ave, Carmichael
|CEVICHE TOSTADA
|$11.00
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, lime, jalapeno, tomato, onion
Aromas Cafe - 6555 Coyle Avenue, Carmichael, CA, 95608
6555 Coyle Avenue, Carmichael
|Shrimp Ceviche Tostada
|$7.50
Tuna Tostada : Ginger sauce, cucumber, red onions, raddish, cilantro, and sesame seeds over a guacamole tostada..
Shrimp Ceviche Tostada: Cucumber, red onion, cilantro, tomato and avocado slices over a tostada.