Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Carmichael

Go
Carmichael restaurants
Toast

Carmichael restaurants that serve chips and salsa

El Papagayo image

SEAFOOD

El Papagayo

5804 Marconi Ave, Carmichael

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
CHIPS AND SALSA
More about El Papagayo
Matteo's Pizza & Bistro image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Matteo's Pizza & Bistro

5132 Arden Way, Carmichael

Avg 3.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
Chips with Guacamole and Salsa$13.00
Fresh Corn Tortilla Strips, Guacamole and Salsa
More about Matteo's Pizza & Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Carmichael

Prawns

Tacos

Salmon

Map

More near Carmichael to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston