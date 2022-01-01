Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Carmichael
/
Carmichael
/
Chips And Salsa
Carmichael restaurants that serve chips and salsa
SEAFOOD
El Papagayo
5804 Marconi Ave, Carmichael
Avg 4.6
(1149 reviews)
CHIPS AND SALSA
More about El Papagayo
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Matteo's Pizza & Bistro
5132 Arden Way, Carmichael
Avg 3.5
(550 reviews)
Chips with Guacamole and Salsa
$13.00
Fresh Corn Tortilla Strips, Guacamole and Salsa
More about Matteo's Pizza & Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Carmichael
Prawns
Tacos
Salmon
More near Carmichael to explore
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Roseville
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Folsom
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Antelope
Avg 3.6
(5 restaurants)
Orangevale
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Granite Bay
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1294 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(488 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1543 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston