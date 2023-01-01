Pies in Carmichael
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Matteo's Pizza & Bistro
5132 Arden Way, Carmichael
|Turkey Pot Pie
|$16.00
Turkey, Potato, Onion, Celery, Carrot, Peas, Garlic, Rosemary, Thyme & Sage, Stock and Cream with Puff Pastry Crust
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
|Cherry Pie Pinot Noir "San Pablo Bay Block" 2019, Carneros Napa
|$0.00
$39.95___
Tasting Panel 93 Points
Robust in body and pleasurable to sip, this French oak–aged Pinot Noir is distinctive, with smoky cedar, sage, black cherry, and black pepper. Round and earthy, with unexpected muscle
James Suckling 90 Points
Aromas of raspberries, cherries and sweet spices. Medium-bodied with sleek tannins. Round and creamy with fruity character. Flavorful finish.