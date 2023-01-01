Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Carmichael

Carmichael restaurants
Carmichael restaurants that serve pies

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Matteo's Pizza & Bistro

5132 Arden Way, Carmichael

Avg 3.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Pot Pie$16.00
Turkey, Potato, Onion, Celery, Carrot, Peas, Garlic, Rosemary, Thyme & Sage, Stock and Cream with Puff Pastry Crust
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Cherry Pie Pinot Noir "San Pablo Bay Block" 2019, Carneros Napa$0.00
$39.95___
Tasting Panel 93 Points
Robust in body and pleasurable to sip, this French oak–aged Pinot Noir is distinctive, with smoky cedar, sage, black cherry, and black pepper. Round and earthy, with unexpected muscle
James Suckling 90 Points
Aromas of raspberries, cherries and sweet spices. Medium-bodied with sleek tannins. Round and creamy with fruity character. Flavorful finish.
Elite Bakery Cafe

5150 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Carmichael

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PERSONAL CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE$8.00
