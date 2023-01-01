Pies in Carmichael

$39.95___

Tasting Panel 93 Points

Robust in body and pleasurable to sip, this French oak–aged Pinot Noir is distinctive, with smoky cedar, sage, black cherry, and black pepper. Round and earthy, with unexpected muscle

James Suckling 90 Points

Aromas of raspberries, cherries and sweet spices. Medium-bodied with sleek tannins. Round and creamy with fruity character. Flavorful finish.

