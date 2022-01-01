Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Carmichael

Carmichael restaurants
Carmichael restaurants that serve tacos

SEAFOOD

El Papagayo

5804 Marconi Ave, Carmichael

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED SHRIMP TACO(2)$12.00
Crispy corn tortilla, shrimp, cabbage slaw, diabla sauce, pico, cheese
VEGAN STREET TACOS (2)$8.00
Soft corn tortillas, choice of filling (1), cilantro, onion, salsa
VEGAN CRISPY TACOS (2)$10.00
Crispy corn tortillas, choice of filling (1), lettuce, vegan cheese, pico, salsa
More about El Papagayo
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Matteo's Pizza & Bistro

5132 Arden Way, Carmichael

Avg 3.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Chorizo Tacos$15.00
House Made Vegan Chorizo Tacos with Cashew Cheese, Tomatillo Avocado Salsa, Cabbage and Lime
Blackened Salmon Tacos with Mango Salsa$16.00
Cabbage, Cilantro and Lime
Chili Verde Tacos$14.00
Tender Pork Slow Simmered in Green Chili Sauce with Pepper Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Cilantro, Lime
More about Matteo's Pizza & Bistro

