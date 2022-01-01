Tacos in Carmichael
SEAFOOD
El Papagayo
5804 Marconi Ave, Carmichael
|GRILLED SHRIMP TACO(2)
|$12.00
Crispy corn tortilla, shrimp, cabbage slaw, diabla sauce, pico, cheese
|VEGAN STREET TACOS (2)
|$8.00
Soft corn tortillas, choice of filling (1), cilantro, onion, salsa
|VEGAN CRISPY TACOS (2)
|$10.00
Crispy corn tortillas, choice of filling (1), lettuce, vegan cheese, pico, salsa
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Matteo's Pizza & Bistro
5132 Arden Way, Carmichael
|Vegan Chorizo Tacos
|$15.00
House Made Vegan Chorizo Tacos with Cashew Cheese, Tomatillo Avocado Salsa, Cabbage and Lime
|Blackened Salmon Tacos with Mango Salsa
|$16.00
Cabbage, Cilantro and Lime
|Chili Verde Tacos
|$14.00
Tender Pork Slow Simmered in Green Chili Sauce with Pepper Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Cilantro, Lime