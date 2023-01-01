Tostadas in Carmichael
El Papagayo
5804 Marconi Ave, Carmichael
|CEVICHE TOSTADA
|$11.00
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, lime, jalapeno, tomato, onion
|VEGAN TOSTADA SALAD
|$14.00
Crispy flour tortilla, choice of filling (1), beans, rice, lettuce, pico, vegan cheese, salsa, avocado
|TOSTADA SALAD
|$14.00
Crispy flour tortilla, choice of filling (1), beans, rice, lettuce, pico, cheese, avocado, sour cream, salsa
Aromas Cafe - 6555 Coyle Avenue, Carmichael, CA, 95608
6555 Coyle Avenue, Carmichael
|Seafood Tostada
|$7.50
Tuna Tostada : Ginger sauce, cucumber, red onions, raddish, cilantro, and sesame seeds over a guacamole tostada..
Shrimp Ceviche Tostada: Cucumber, red onion, cilantro, tomato and avocado slices over a tostada.
|Tostadas
|$5.25
Tostada de Tinga: beans, cotija cheese, pickled onions
Tostada de Birria: guacamole, white onion, and cilantro