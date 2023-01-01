Tostadas in Carmichael

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

El Papagayo image

SEAFOOD

El Papagayo

5804 Marconi Ave, Carmichael

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
CEVICHE TOSTADA$11.00
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, lime, jalapeno, tomato, onion
VEGAN TOSTADA SALAD$14.00
Crispy flour tortilla, choice of filling (1), beans, rice, lettuce, pico, vegan cheese, salsa, avocado
TOSTADA SALAD$14.00
Crispy flour tortilla, choice of filling (1), beans, rice, lettuce, pico, cheese, avocado, sour cream, salsa
More about El Papagayo
Item pic

 

Aromas Cafe - 6555 Coyle Avenue, Carmichael, CA, 95608

6555 Coyle Avenue, Carmichael

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Tostada$7.50
Tuna Tostada : Ginger sauce, cucumber, red onions, raddish, cilantro, and sesame seeds over a guacamole tostada..
Shrimp Ceviche Tostada: Cucumber, red onion, cilantro, tomato and avocado slices over a tostada.
Tostadas$5.25
Tostada de Tinga: beans, cotija cheese, pickled onions
Tostada de Birria: guacamole, white onion, and cilantro
More about Aromas Cafe - 6555 Coyle Avenue, Carmichael, CA, 95608

