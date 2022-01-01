Go
Toast

Carmi Express

Soul Food Take Out!!

1219 Federal St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac n Cheese$4.00
Fried Chicken$11.00
Corn bread$1.50
Chicken & Dumpling$4.00
3 Bones$11.00
3 Smoked Wings$11.00
Shrimp & Grits$13.00
Greens$3.00
Banana Pudding$4.00
Saucy Chicken$11.00
Juicy, tender, fried jumbo chicken tenders, dipped in Mikes Traditional BBQ, Mustard BBQ, or Hot BBQ Sauce.
See full menu

Location

1219 Federal St

Pittsburgh PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

40 North at Alphabet City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ShadoBeni

No reviews yet

Trinidadian Vegan Restaurant

Southern Tier Pittsburgh

No reviews yet

Welcome to Southern Tier Brewing! Enjoy a Safe, Clean and Friendly space for Amazing Craft Beers and Ciders with Award Winning Food!

Shorty's Pins x Pints - North Shore

No reviews yet

Retro-tainment is the magnet, but our culinary experience is founded on Latin inspired street food with a focus on quality local ingredients.
Our beverages use hand crafted syrups and pressed juices, there’s a selection of crafted batch cocktails as well as local and regional brews.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston