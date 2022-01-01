Go
Carmine

Avg 4.8 (6 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parm Sub$18.00
Chicken Milanese, Pomodoro sauce, Fontina, Basil
Caccio Pepe$20.00
Fettuccine Carmine$35.00
Chicken Parm$26.00
Bolog$35.00
Rapi and Sausage$14.00
Eggplant parm app$15.00
Fettucini Alfredo$18.00
Entree Eggplant Parm$22.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

25 State Street

Newburyport MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

