Carmine
Come in and enjoy!
25 State Street
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
25 State Street
Newburyport MA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop
Open Mon-Thur 7am-12pm;
Open Fri, Sat & Sun 7am-2pm
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza
Located in the heart of downtown Newburyport. Voted best pizza in town 10 years running. Stop by for our giant thin-crust pizza slices, fresh salads or a pint from our rotating craft beer and wine selection. Locally owned and operated, supporting fellow local businesses. Try the best!
Plum Island Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
The Port Tavern
Come in and enjoy!