Carmine's on Rush

Aster Hall Chicago

900 North Michigan Shops set out to blur the lines between hospitality & retail and teamed up with Hogsalt Hospitality (most notably known for their Au Cheval: Best Burger in America) to create Aster Hall, a food & drink oasis in a luxurious, bright and airy space that spans over the atrium of Levels 5 & 6. This food & drink destination spans across 22,000 square feet amongst an intentionally designed space for both neighbors and visitors exploring the city. Indulge in Small Cheval burgers to tacos to salads to falafel to french fries to soup to ice cream to iced coffee… we can go on, or you can come taste for yourself.

