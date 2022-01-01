Carmine's on Rush
A favorite among both Chicagoans and tourists, Carmine’s remains the place to see and be seen year after year. Carmine’s has available space for your abudanza, wedding reception, or all special occasions. Our passion for traditional Italian dishes has created our fine menu of tried and true classics sure to impress your pallet. Our signature sausage and peppers, jumbo stuffed mushrooms, famous fish salad, and tender chicken vesuvio will please even the most vivacious appetite. Carmine’s authentic pastas, savory lamb chops, veal saltimbocca, and mouthwatering New York Strip Steak prepared either vesuvio or italiano style are guaranteed favorites.
1043 N Rush St.
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:30 pm
