Carne Lenta
Carne Lenta is a taco restaurant located in downtown Smithville, Texas. The restaurant group behind Taco Flats in Austin, Texas is responsible for the new slow cooked meat concept. Our cows are sourced locally and butchered in house to provide the freshest meat. We build the perfect taco on homemade tortillas. Enjoy!
TACOS • BBQ
114 NE 2nd street
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
114 NE 2nd street
Smithville TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Heroes Sports Bar & Scratch Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Roadhouse
Bastrop County's best burgers, 18 years running.
Longhorn Barbecue
Slow-smoked meats and traditional fixins. Keeping it real in Bastrop, TX
Jay Dee'z Sports Grill
Come in and enjoy!