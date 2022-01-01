Go
Carne Lenta

Carne Lenta is a taco restaurant located in downtown Smithville, Texas. The restaurant group behind Taco Flats in Austin, Texas is responsible for the new slow cooked meat concept. Our cows are sourced locally and butchered in house to provide the freshest meat. We build the perfect taco on homemade tortillas. Enjoy!

TACOS • BBQ

114 NE 2nd street

Popular Items

Queso & Chips$8.00
El Hippie$5.50
114 NE 2nd street

Smithville TX

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
